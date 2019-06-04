Did President Donald Trump Get Snubbed by Prince Harry in New Photo?

President Donald Trump is currently on a state visit in England, and new photo from the trip has some wondering if he was snubbed by Prince Harry.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex appeared to be avoiding Trump while his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, showed the U.S. President around an exhibit.

The outlet went on to note that Harry continued to maintain a distance from Trump as the tour went on.

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes President Trump and first lady Melania Trump: “Tonight, we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come” https://t.co/LpFnAdNWcS pic.twitter.com/m9m67ggKmT — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2019

If in fact Harry was intending to keep away from Trump, it was likely due to the fact that the president previously called his wife, Meghan Markle, “nasty.”

The remark was published by The Sun, who revealed that Trump said it in an interview after being told that during the 2016 presidential campaign Markle referred to him as “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump said in an audio clip from the interview.

However, he has since claimed that the incident never happened, tweeting out, “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will [CNN], [New York Times] and others apologize? Doubt it.”

Notably, the ladies of The View had some thoughts about Trump claiming that he did not make the comment.

“So, I assume he knows that’s him — some people don’t recognize their own voices. But that is you. And oftentimes you do do this; you say things like, ‘Oh I never said that,’ but there it is!” Whoopi Goldberg said on Monday.

“So how can you deny it, knowing that there’s tape? You think we’re dumb? I guess you do,” she added.

Sunny Hostin referred to Trump’s denial as “Orwellian,” and added, “Don’t believe your lying eyes, don’t believe your lying ears.”

Ana Navarro chimed in, saying, “He’s called so many women ‘nasty’ that I think he’s having a hard time remembering who he called what,” then adding, “Well, listen, just one last message to the Brits: ‘I’m sorry.’”

Tara Setmayer quipped that she thinks Trump has “throne envy,” implying that he’s just jealous of Markle’s new Royal status.