President Donald Trump Responds to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation

President Donald Trump responded to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Twitter with a celebratory statement.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting,” the president tweeted.

The message came minutes after the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh, 50-48. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican, chose to vote “present” so Sen. Steve Daines of Montana could attend his daughter’s wedding in his home state Saturday.

Kavanaugh was confirmed despite multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment against him. He was confirmed less than two weeks after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh at a party in 1982.

After her testimony, Trump agreed to let the FBI investigate Ford’s claims, but only for a week. The investigation was completed on Thursday, and Republicans said the FBI found no corroborating evidence. Democrats and Ford’s attorneys blasted the investigation for being limited in scope. On Friday, The New York Times reported that 10 people were interviewed and none of them were Ford or Kavanaugh.

Trump’s support for Kavanaugh never wavered. On Friday, he accused the sexual assault survivors who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator last week of being “paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad.” However, CNN reports there is no evidence to support this claim.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

Ahead of Saturday’s vote, Trump thanked women who support Kavanaugh, adding, “It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs.”

Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capitol Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Before leaving Washington for a rally in Topeka, Kansas, Trump told reporters that Kavanaugh will be a “great” justice. He also praised Sen. Susan Collins of Maine for her speech Friday in support of Kavanaugh, reports CBS News.

“I thought that Susan was incredible yesterday,” Trump said. “She gave an impassioned, beautiful speech yesterday. And that was from the heart. I have great respect for Susan Collins.”

Trump has now successfully nominated two judges to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, in just two years during his time in office.

