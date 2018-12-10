President Donald Trump Mocked for Major Typo in Latest Tweet

President Donald Trump is well known for using Twitter to convey messages to the American people, but now he’s getting mocked for a major typo in his latest tweet.

Trump took to the social media site to comment on the ongoing investigation into possible collusion with Russian, but misspelled the word “smoking” not once, but twice.

“‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion,’” he wrote. “That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…”

“…which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine,” Trump continued in a subsequent tweet.

“Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!” the U.S. President added.

In no time at all, Twitter users took notice of the typo, and began to make jokes about it.

“He can’t spell smoking. Not a typo, he did it twice,” quipped actor/director Zach Braff. “He can’t spell smoking.”

I’m curious about this Smocking Gun. Is that related to the Red Hearing? //t.co/uDvADJsTBB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 10, 2018

“‘Smocking gun.’ Did orange dumba— smock another bong of stupidity?” joked Kathy Griffin, comedian and frequent critic of Trump.

“Maybe they can’t find a ‘Smocking’ Gun, but the SMOKING Gun (Conspiracy to Violate Campaign Finance Laws for A) causing illegal corporate contributions & B) excessive personal campaign contributions) is gonna be a bitch!” Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted.

Hey, Individual 1, since reading comprehension is not your forté, please read this slowly: Russian nationals had contact with at least 14 senior members of the Trump campaign, including your children. What the hell were they doing…sharing their favorite borscht recipes? //t.co/eVEAkaKZbA — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) December 10, 2018

There are some who have reportedly called for Trump to get a Twitter proofreader who can read his tweets prior to him sending them to check for typos, though it is unclear if he plans to.