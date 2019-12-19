President Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is Setting Social Media on Fire

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his conduct toward Ukraine, making him the third president in United States History to receive the sanction. The President was sanctioned with two articles of Impeachment, Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

The votes fell largely along party lines, after more than six hours of debate that were evidence of the deep divide in the country and among the members of the House.

Social media was on fire after the vote on the Abuse of Power article — which passed with a 230-197 vote — officially passed, with many Twitter users wondering what would happen next.

“Welp, now Donald Trump has yet another thing in common with Bill Clinton.

#IMPEACHMENTVOTE,” one Twitter user wrote Wednesday.

“The @GOP has lost its mind. People will remember. Even those who objectively watch and who don’t have a dog in the game can see it. The Republican Party does not exist. It’s now the trump ass-kissing party. Objectives they are attempted-traitors to their oaths,” another user commented.

“I’m sure the people of Hawaii are thrilled that the person they elected to speak for them in the House voted ‘present’ on Article 1. @TulsiGabbard should be ashamed and the people of HI-2 should be enraged,” another user wrote, criticizing the presidential hopeful for her vote.

“PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS BEEN IMPEACHED. It means absolutely nothing, but it’s fun to say out loud,” another user commented.

As the vote took place in Washington D.C., Trump took the stage for a rally in Michigan.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump told the crowd, as first reported by The New York Times. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”

After the impeachment passed in the House, the proceedings move to the Senate.

“Such a sad day for our country. Why after this would anyone vote democrat?” one user wrote.

“let us now take a moment of silence on this solemn occasion and consider the enormity of the impeachment vote. hahahahahhaha. KIDDING. WOOOOP WOOOOOOOOP WOOOOOP WOOOOOOOP,” another user wrote, as many believe the impeachment will not go through in the Senate.

“Today is not a good day for Donald Trump,” another Twitter user commented.

“You do realize he’s not going to get removed tho #IMPEACHMENTVOTE,” another user wrote.