President Donald Trump Expresses ‘Deepest Sympathies’ Over Senator John McCain’s Passing

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the family of late Sen. John McCain shortly after news of his passing broke Saturday.

The Arizona Republican Senator died at the age of 81 after a battle with a deadly form of brain cancer. His family announced they were discontinuing treatment this week.

Trump took to Twitter to share a brief message in honor of McCain.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” He tweeted.

Along with Trump, McCain’s daughter Meghan shared her own statement on the death of her father on Twitter.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” Meghan wrote. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to Life. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

News of the Senator’s passing comes a few days after his family announced he had chosen to discontinue treatment for the glioblastoma diagnosis he first announced back in July 2017.

“With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” read a statement from McCain’s family. “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

Meghan took to Twitter then and added her own words to her followers, thanking them for their support.

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on,” Meghan McCain wrote Friday morning.

In May, McCain’s family members and politicians on both sides of the aisle came to his defense after White House aide Kelly Sadler joked that McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump‘s CIA director nominee “doesn’t matter — he’s dying anyway.”

McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, tweeted at Sadler after the report containing her quote surfaced. “May I remind you my husband has a family,” she tweeted, adding that he has seven children and five grandchildren.

Former president Bill Clinton called McCain “one of the most remarkable patriots our country ever produced,” adding at the time, “I love the guy.”