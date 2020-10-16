President Donald Trump Concedes 'Jesus Christ' is More Famous Than Him in Odd Rally Moment

✖

President Donald Trump believes the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ. The president made the surprising comment during a rare daytime campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina Thursday, hours before his NBC town hall in Miami. The comments received a round of applause from the supporters at the rally.

"Someone said to me the other day, 'you're the most famous person in the world by far.' I said, 'no, I'm not'... they said, 'who's more famous?' I said, 'Jesus Christ,'" Trump recalled at the rally. "I'm not taking any chances... I'm not having any arguments — Jesus Christ," Trump continued. "And let me look up and I'll say it's not even close." Trump then looked up to the sky.

The president then segued into comments about his Supreme Court nominee, judge Amy Coney Barrett. "To defend our Constitution, I proudly nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. It’s been so popular," the president said. "A lot of people said I got elected because of the United States Supreme Court. I don’t know that it’s true. But when I ran, people knew who I was and all, but they didn’t know too much about my politics. And they figured maybe I’m liberal. Who knows? They didn’t."

Trump also mentioned how you "still need help from the boss" if you get the coronavirus while talking about the report that two people who work with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tested positive. "We extend our best wishes. We extend our best, which is more than they did to me," Trump said, falsely claiming Harris did not wish Trump well after he tested positive. "But that’s okay. That’s okay. So let’s see what happens. I mean, it’s a tricky thing. It’s dust. It’s a little tricky thing. Masks, no masks, everything, you can do all you want. But you still need help from the boss."

Trump still has the support of white Christians according to a new Pew Research Center poll, reports Vox. Although his support has slipped, Trump is still above 50% support among Catholics, non-evangelical Protestants, and evangelical Protestants. The poll, conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, found Trump leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 8% among white Catholics. That is a drop from the late July and early August poll when Trump was up 19% among the same group. Trump's strongest support comes from white evangelical Protestants, who support Trump over Biden 78% to 17%. However, even that was a drop from 83% in the previous poll.