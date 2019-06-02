President Donald Trump Backtracks ‘Nasty’ Remark About Meghan Markle

President Trump has backtracked his statement calling Meghan Markle “nasty,” calling the story “fake news.”

The president reportedly called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” in an interview with The Sun last week after news broke that she would not meet with him during his visit to the U.K. However, in a new tweet on Sunday, the president denied the statement, and blamed outlets like CNN and The New York Times for spreading it.

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty,’” the commander-in-chief wrote. “Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!”

So far, The Sun has not responded to the president’s claim that he was misquoted. Reporters from the outlet spoke to President Trump on Saturday about his upcoming trip to the U.K. for a four-day state visit and meetings with the royal family.

Last week, it was revealed that Markle would not be attending any of the events, or meeting with the president at all. Before joining the royal family, Markle was outspoken against Trump as a candidate and a president-elect. She openly supported Hillary Clinton fro president, and called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” in a 2016 interview.

“I didn’t know that,” President Trump said when reminded of those quotes on Saturday. “What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Markle has stopped commenting publicly on politics since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017. The Duchess of Sussex is now held to the royal standard of media decorum, with no personal social media use and only a few reserved interviews. However, as an American actress, she made it very clear how she felt about the 2016 election.

Markle appeared on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore in May 2016, when she was just a star on Suits. At the time, she joked that once Trump’s presidency began, she would just stay in Canada, where her show filmed.

“It’s really the moment I go,” she said. “Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

“You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she continued.

President Trump will spend four days in the U.K. this week on an official state visit, along with First Lady Melania Trump.