President Donald Trump Will Attend George H.W. Bush’s Funeral

President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming funeral of former president George H.W. Bush.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to media on Saturday that Trump intends to attend the state funeral, which is currently being organized. He also designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning.

While Trump’s attendance is not a complete surprise, many thought Trump might sit out the festivities. He has clashed with the Bush family in the past and skipped the funeral of Bush’s wife, Barbara Bush, to “avoid disruptions due to added security.” However, First Lady Melania Trump did attend Barbara’s service. Sanders confirmed that Melania will also attended the former POTUS’ service alongside her husband.

In addition to these signs of respect, Trump also canceled a press conference scheduled on Saturday night out of respect for Bush, who was the 41st U.S. President.

“I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20,” Trump wrote on Saturday morning. “However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.”

….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Trump also issued a lengthy statement to press about Bush’s passing. He honed in on his commitment to family, the inspiration he provided to many, and the way he closed out the Cold War.

“Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night.,” Trump wrote. “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”

He added, “With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War. As President, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed. And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction.”

