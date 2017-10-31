Pregnant Teen Refuses to Cooperate After Being Shot

A pregnant teenager was injured in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Metro Nashville Police officials responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard Monday night where they discovered a 17-year-old pregnant teenager suffering a gunshot wound to her right arm near her shoulder.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, WKRN reported.

Capt. Jason Reinbold stated that the teenager did not suffer any injuries to her abdominal area.

Police are still unsure what led to the shooting and have said that the victim is not cooperating with police and refusing to say what had happened. No suspects have been identified in the shooting.