Pregnant Meghan Markle Gifted Traditional New Zealand Cloak to Protect Baby

Meghan Markle was gifted a traditional Maori cloak to protect her during pregnancy during the final day of her royal tour with Prince Harry.

After visiting Australia, Fiji, and Tonga, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded the final day of their 16-day international tour in Rotorua, New Zealand, where they were greeted to the Pōwhiri, the Ceremony of Welcome, and were gifted Korowai.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then moved to watch the Haka Pōwhiri, the Dance of Welcome, outside the Wharenui. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/tTWF6WZ6cl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

While Prince Harry was gifted a predominantly white and black feather cloak, Markle’s Korowai contained blues and golds, inspired by the couple’s coat of arms. The cloak, honoring her as a “great leader,” is also meant to envelop her in “strength, warmth and aroha [love]” throughout the remainder of her pregnancy, which was announced by Kensington Palace just after the royal couple embarked on their international tour.

“Thank you for the beautiful cloak you have so kindly gifted to myself and The Duchess,” Prince Harry said, according to ITV News reporter Lizzie Robinson. “We appreciate the skill of the weavers who made it, and the aroha that has gone into its creation. This cloak is a taonga that will be cherished in our family.”

“One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference,” he continued. “There are creative, gifted and caring Te Arawa Rangatahi young people here, who are using their talents to preserve and promote the Māori language, to support mental wellbeing, and to achieve in areas that will benefit their communities, and their country.”

The Duchess was also gifted a necklace featuring a large green stone by New Zealand Governor General Patsy Reddy. The Pounama Kouma, only found in the South Island of New Zealand, represents “strength, integrity and authority and is cut from a unique type of Ngāi Tahu jade,” according to Omid Scobie.

Harry and Meghan have had a busy schedule the past several weeks, their royal tour taking them to Australia, Fiji, and Tonga as well as their final stop in New Zealand. While they spent time meeting with locals and learning more about issues affecting the various countries, they also took plenty of time to dote on their little prince or princess. During an earlier stop in New Zealand Prince Harry even referred to their bundle of joy as “our little bump.”

When the new royal baby is born, they will be the seventh in line to the British Throne.