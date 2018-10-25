Pregnant Meghan Markle Has Fans Convinced She Hinted at Due Date

The Royal Family may be keeping tightlipped when it comes to Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy, but the Duchess of Sussex may have just dropped a subtle clue about her due date.

On Saturday, the parents-to-be helped kick off the Invictus Games with the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, and while the Duchess and Prince Harry wore matching black Invictus Games shirts, Markle chose to accessorize with three stacked rings.

The rings — one with a blue stone, one with a green stone, and one with a diamond — has fans convinced that they were more than just a fashionable way to glamorize her ensemble. As some on social media have theorized, each of those stacked rings could represent the birthstones of herself, her husband and her baby-to-be.

Markle, born in August, would be represented by the green peridot stone on top of her ring. Harry, whose birthday is in September, would be the blue sapphire. Meanwhile, the upcoming addition to their family would be the ring nestled between the two others and represented by the diamond, the birthstone for April.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess is expecting on Oct. 15, announcing that the little prince or princess is due sometime in Spring of 2019, though they did not reveal which month.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The announcement came at the start of the royal couple’s 16-day international tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. During a reception and State Dinner hosted by the President of Fiji, Jioji Konrote, on Oct. 23, Markle may have dropped another royal clue about the royal on the way.

Donning a $1,431 blue Gingko cape dress by Safiyaa for the event, the Duchess’ growing baby bump was on display. Many royal watchers, however, considered that Meghan’s choice of color for her gown was a subtle clue.

“Is the dress an indication of the gender?” one person questioned.

“I think Meghan is carrying a boy,” another theorized.

Despite the speculation, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the remainder of the British Royal family, is remaining coy in regards to any baby news.