Preacher Holds ‘You Deserve to Be Raped’ Sign, Gets Nailed in the Face With Bat and the Comments Pour In

A preacher holding a sign that read “You Deserve to Be Raped” got nailed in the face with a bat and the Internet comments are pouring in.

As reported by Bored Panda, the preacher’s name is Brother Dean Saxton, and he is said to be notorious for publicly and aggressively denouncing things he defines as sinful.

In a recent video, Saxton was holding the aforementioned sign and loudly expressing his beliefs outside of a high school. At some point, bystanders allegedly began to attack the street preacher and he was smacked in the head with a bat.

Ever since the video and story went viral, social media and Internet users have been laying into with some hilarious and brutal comments.

I absolutely do not condone violence…even to a disgusting pig like him…but the Twitter comments are fabulous. https://t.co/gyPalY5ZoV — mg nelson (@mgpv) May 27, 2019

“Why was he walking in such an unsafe area of town?” one person jokingly asked.

“I mean, he was asking for it going out into public like that,” another person said.

Did he actually say he didn’t want to be hit with the bat or did he did he act like he wanted it a little? What was he wearing? If he wasn’t wearing a helmet then he was just asking for it. https://t.co/y0s51LbufF — Ess (@EssesBlog) May 27, 2019

“Everyone knows, when a man says ‘Don’t hit me with a bat’ he really means ‘Please hit me with a bat’. Especially when they’re drunk,” someone else quipped,” to which another person replied, “This guy, in particular, was just coyly begging for it.”

“Yeah, she knew he’d been with plenty of bats before, but he wanted to pretend that he’d never been hit with a bat,” the initial commenter added. “All her friends said he’d been hit with a bat before, and he liked it. She could tell that he really, really, wanted to be hit with a bat.”

Did he even fight back? Must not have because if it was a ‘LEGITIMATE’ clubbing, he wouldn’t have bled..men’s bodies have a way of shutting that whole process down.. — Laura Takenaka (@TakenakaLaura) September 2, 2018

The bat-attack itself was not actually caught on camera, but a 19-year-old woman named Tabitha Brubaker was charged with aggravated assault and ended up spending 60 days in jail.

She denied any involvement the attack, with police reports noting that she “advised that she had no involvement with the incident.”