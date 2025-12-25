Costco Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

Every year, it seems like more and more stores are doing away with holiday hours and closings and instead just choosing to remain open all throughout Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

But all 643 Costco locations are not part of that trend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Indeed, while Costco stores close for only seven days out of the 365 days in a year, Costco closes on Christmas Day, as it has done every year since it opened.

The company’s stores will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve, too. Customers that have their “executive” membership will be able to shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all other customers will shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as announced by the corporation via an Instagram post.

New Year’s Eve will sport the same hours, and all Costco stores will close on New Year’s Day.

The only other days Costco closes throughout the year? Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

See below for more details.