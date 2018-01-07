Winning Lottery Numbers for $570M Powerball Jackpot Drawn

If you’ve ever thought about playing the lottery, this past week was the perfect time to do it.

The two major United States lotteries, Mega Millions and Powerball, both gave away ridiculously huge jackpots this week. A Mega Millions ticket worth $450 million was sold in Florida earlier this week, and on Saturday night Powerball announced its $570 million jackpot’s winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire.

The winning numbers for the ticket were 12-29-30-33-61 and a Powerball number of 26.

According to CNN Money, the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million while the odds for Mega Millions are slightly tougher at one in 302.6 million.

Powerball gave away its largest jackpot in history back in January 2016, when the a $1.6 billion prize ended up being split three ways. Mega Millions also split its record-breaking jackpot three ways back in 2012 when the prize reached $656 million.