Power Outage Zaps Consumer Electronics Show

The Las Vegas Convention Center was shrouded in darkness Wednesday morning as the facility experienced a power outage during the second day of the annual Consumer Electronics Show.

The central hall of the technology show experienced problems, with social media posts showing booths completely in the dark.

Attendees inside the Convention Center began tweeting around 11:15 a.m. PT that the power had shut off inside many of the booths on the show floor. A voice eventually announced via loudspeaker that organizers were investigating the incident.

The convention tweeted that it was working hard to solve the issue of the “isolated incident” at hand.

There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience. — CES (@CES) January 10, 2018

Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, was expecting over 170,000 attendees in Las Vegas this year. There are 3,900 exhibitors at the show, many of them with now-darkened booths in the Convention Center.

One reporter wrote that the event was also experiencing a leaky ceiling.

#CES Central Hall electricity went out. After leaks in the ceiling yesterday this is not a good look. pic.twitter.com/o5PYIGYN45 — Julia Boorstin (@JBoorstin) January 10, 2018

The convention tweeted that its South and North Halls were not experiencing power outages and encouraged attendees to visit exhibits there.