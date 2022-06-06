Pork Sausage Products Recalled Over Contamination Concern

✖

A New York-based pork sausage product is being recalled due to contamination issues. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. The sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced between the dates of April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022. The items were shipped to retail locations across the country.

The firm received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick they were eating. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of injuries or reactions due to consumption. Those who have the products and have concerns or believe they've fallen ill due to the products should consult with a health care professional.

The concern now is the products that consumers have that may be refrigerated or in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and immediately throw them out or replace them. The products of concern are listed below:

16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a "Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022" date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.

23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a "Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022" date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122, and 522124.

10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a "Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022" date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122, and 522123.

In addition to the pork sausages, some bacon has also been recalled. BestLife reports that a May 20 announcement from the FSIS, Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. has voluntarily recalled nearly 185,610 of its RTE bacon topping products. The reason being is due to potentially contaminated with extraneous materials such as metal, the agency warns.

The FSIS requests that distributors and retailers not sell these products. Consumers are advised to either throw the items away or return them to their place of purchase.