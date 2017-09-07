Popeyes Employees and Customers Break out Into a Fight Over Food Order

A Popeyes owner in Texas is defending his team after video surfaced of several employees pummeling four female customers in a brawl over drive-thru orders.

NBC News affiliate KSAT reports Vedo Kemraj’s staff interjected during a clash between employees and customers to defend their pregnant general manager, who was reportedly kicked in the stomach during the confrontation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you see someone is pregnant, you’re not going to hit them,” Kemraj said. “I don’t get that.”

The general manager’s identity has not been released, but is said to be more than 7 months pregnant. She was taken to the hospital after the fight, with Kemraj reporting she and the baby are doing all right.

The NBC News affiliate reports that the altercation started when four girls, reportedly from Texas State University, located a mile out, came through drive-thru on Thursday ordering four separate meals. Kemraj adds that the drive-thru worker asked the customers “very nicely” if they could come inside to place their orders as it was “too complicated.”

The owner tells the affiliate that is when the customers came inside, arguing with the general manager.

“[They] went to the back of the counter and started fighting,” he told KSAT. “When the customers came inside, they started arguing with my general manager and went to the back of the counter and started fighting.”

Kemraj said the general manger repeatedly told the girls that she was pregnant but they allegedly continued to attack her.

In cell phone video widely shared on social media, the employees and customers are seen punching and knocking each other to the ground.

A spokesperson for the San Marcos Police Department says there have been no arrests made and those present on the scene did not want to press charges, while Texas State University’s spokesperson states the fight is being investigated. They will not confirm if the customers involved attended their school.