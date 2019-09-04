Report: Popeyes Chicken ‘Group of People With Gun Rushes Door’, Wanted ‘Chicken Sandwich’

A group of angry Popeyes Chicken customers in Houston, Texas, was not loving that chicken from Popeyes when they pulled a gun on employees Monday night demanding the sold-out chicken sandwich that’s been making headlines as of late. ABC13 reports that Houston police responded to the fast-food restaurant following a 911 call just after 9 p.m.

Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

Employees said that when two women, three men and a baby were told at the store’s drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, the group tried to get inside the restaurant. One of the men had a gun, but a worker was able to lock them outside. All the while, the group left the baby inside their vehicle.

“It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said.

“When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches,” Crowson said, according to The Associated Press.

No arrests have been made in the incident, which resulted in no injuries. Police described the man with the alleged gun as having small dreadlocks, tattoos on his face and was wearing a black shirt with red sleeves. The group reportedly left in a blue SUV.

Police are hoping security cameras captured the incident and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Houston police.

The now notorious Popeyes chicken sandwich was at the center of a chicken-filled whirlwind across the nation last month after the product went viral due to a Twitter war between the chain and competitor Chick-fil-A. Even Wendy’s got in on the action.

Staffers were reportedly forced to work hours of overtime to meet the massive demand for the popular menu item, which the chain announced they had sold out of nationwide last Tuesday, just two weeks after its launch.

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” a Popeyes spokesperson said. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.”

“As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week,” the spokesperson added. “We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”