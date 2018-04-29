Bodycam Footage Shows Police Slamming Ex-NFL Player to the Ground

Police officers in Henry County, Georgia were reassigned to administrative duty on Friday after video of an arrest from December showed officers slamming former NFL player Desmond Marrow to the ground and grabbing him by the throat.

The incident took place when Marrow was arrested after allegedly making threats towards a person who threw a cup of coffee at his car. Marrow chronicled the incident on his Facebook page when he posted the video taken by a bystander.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[They] knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious. In addition I suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion,” Marrow wrote.

He said one of the officers claimed he had a gun in his pocket but it was only a cell phone. At one point in the video, Marrow can be seen going limp after one of the officers knelt down by his head and grabbed his throat. He can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

“This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can’t even humanly describe ,” he wrote. “This isn’t a cry for sympathy, I just need it to be known . . . My cry is for JUSTICE.”

According to CBS News, the police report for the incident dated on Dec. 2 tells a different story. The report stats that Marrow was driving over Interstate 75 when someone in another car threw a cup of coffee at his. Marrow reportedly responded by chasing the car to a shopping center. Police arrived at the scene and were told no punches had been thrown, but that Marrow was agitated and used profanity.

“A witness came to the area and said that he had heard Marrow say to another party in the dispute that he would shoot them,” the report read.

No weapon was found on Marrow at the time, but they arrested him because of the alleged threats against another person’s life. He reportedly refused when officers told him he’d be arrested, hence the struggle. Marrow indicted in his post that wasn’t the case.

“I was fully cooperating with the officers with ZERO resistance,” Marrow wrote. “I thought I was going to die. I was sure I was passing out or dying.”

He was eventually charged with making terroristic threats, reckless driving and aggressive driving.

Marrow was defensive back from the University of Toledo who was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2012 preseason after going undrafted.