Police Officer Shoots Son for Drinking His Vodka

An Illinois police sergeant allegedly shot his adult son for stealing vodka, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, 48-year-old Raymond Leuser III was arrested after a shooting at his Chicago home when he was off-duty. The victim was his son, who was shot in the leg, arm and stomach. The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition, reports CBS Chicago.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, both felonies.

Leuser was in court on Thursday, when prosecutors gave more details of the shooting, reports CBS Chicago. They said Leuser called in sick Monday and bought pizza, popcorn and vodka.

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, his son drank three cups of the vodka and put water in the bottle. Leuser discovered this and shot his son in the stomach.

“The defendant then turned toward the victim and made a guttural-type of yell,” Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti said Thursday, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. “The defendant then shot the victim in the stomach.”

Antonietti said Leuser shot his son in both his shoulders, and he fell backwards down the stairs to the basement. Leuser called 911 to report a shooting and surrendered to police when they arrived.

Leuser’s defense said he had a black eye and shot his son in self defense. However, prosecutors said there weren’t any signs of a struggle.

Leuser has served in the Indian Head Park Police Department for two decades. At one point, he served as interim police chief for a year.

His son is still in critical condition at a local hospital and has two bullets in his body.

Leuser is being held without bond and has been ordered to stay away from his son.

