Rob Gronkowski’s $1 Million Home Robbed While He Was at the Super Bowl

After the New England Patriots returned to Massachusetts on Monday after their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Rob Gronkowski discovered that his home had been burglarized, Boston 25 News reports.

Foxborough police dispatched officers to the athlete’s home at around 6 p.m. Monday night after receiving a call reporting the break-in, shortly after the team’s return from Minnesota.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed to reporters Tuesday morning that his department is investigating a burglary at the athlete’s home and that Gronkowski was away at Super Bowl LII when the incident occurred. As the team was there for several days ahead of the game, the criminals likely had ample time to attempt to access the 28-year-old’s home.

“There were items stolen,” Baker said, via ESPN. “We’re not going to release the nature of the items stolen.”

“Obviously the people who committed the theft know what was stolen,” he added. “It’s an investigative advantage for us to know that as well and not share it with the public, so I won’t have any further comment on that.”

Gronkowski’s home is just a few miles from Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play. According to reports, local and state police were at the home for much of the night.

“It’s a tough combination to have suffered this unfortunate [Super Bowl] loss, and then to get home and be a victim of this kind of crime which really has a profound effect on everybody who is a victim of this crime when your personal space is breached like that,” Baker said.

The discovery comes after the Patriots lost the big game to the Eagles 41-33. After the game, reports surfaced that Gronkowski is considering retirement.

At a post-game press conference, the athlete was asked whether he could potentially retire. He responded, “I don’t know how you heard that but I mean I’m definitely going to look at my future, for sure. I’m going to sit down the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

