Photo Shows 'Military Party Truck' Packed With Customers Riding Through Downtown Nashville

As the city of Nashville slowly begins to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, some people are raising concerns that not everyone is adhering to the Phase 1 guidelines. Concern and outcry was sparked over the weekend after a crowded "military party truck," part of the Hell on Wheels company, was spotted cruising through an otherwise empty downtown Nashville.

This really happened yesterday? jfc pic.twitter.com/D0oeqmN8Jy — Do NOT Reopen Nashville, Mayor Cooper! (@NashTheTraffic) May 17, 2020

After two months of a "safer at home order," Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that the city would begin Phase 1 of its four-phase reopening plan on May 11. In Phase 1, schools, bars, gyms, salons, and entertainment and cultural venues are to remain closed, with other facilities mandated to operate at half capacity, screen employees, and adhere to explicit guidelines regarding the maintaining of sanitation and hygiene. The Tennessean also reports that gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed. On their website, Hell on Wheels explained that they are adhering to the guidelines set out by the mayor.

"Hell on Wheels is now offering rides during phase 1 of Nashville's reopening! We take the safety of our guests and staff very seriously and are following industry-leading safety & sanitation measures. Phase 1 guidelines limit rides to 10 people," a statement on the company's website reads. "We'll be taking extra precautions to be safe, cautious and responsible by cleaning our vehicles thoroughly before and after each and every ride."

Regardless of their claims, many social media users found the crowded military truck to be a disturbing scene. Responding, one person wrote that they were "glad we worked hard to crush this so people can cram into downtown and screw it up for us." Another person suggested that the image, as well as the business, be reported. Somebody else pointed out that the tour through Nashville was just one example of concerning behavior.

You should’ve seen how packed the pontoons were at Percy Priest yesterday — kendall (@skinamarink) May 17, 2020

In recent days, photos showed boats numbered in the dozens linking up at local lakes. While outdoor activity is identified as an essential activity, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has issued guidelines people should follow for recreational boating. Those practices include only boating with those in your immediate household, no beaching or rafting with other boats, and maintaining a social distance of six to 10 feet, according to Fox 17 Nashville.

As of Monday morning, had a confirmed 4,160 coronavirus cases, up 28 in 24 hours, and 43 fatalities, according to the Metro Public Health Department. At this time, there are 1,254 active cases in the city, which is up 16 over the last 24 hours.