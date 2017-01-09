Photo Proof That Reese Witherspoon Simply Does Not Age

(Photo: Getty)

Reese Witherspon wore a strapless yellow gown to the Golden Globes Sunday, looking strikingly similar to the time she wore a strapless yellow gown to the 2007 Golden Gobes.

Check her out on Sunday:

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

And check her out 10 years previous:

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

Whether this year’s dress was a reprisal of the 2007 gown or she just has an unabashed love for canary yellow, one thing is for sure: Witherspoon does not age.

You’d never guess that the Sing star has had three children — or that she’s 40 years old. Want to take a page out of Witherspoon’s book? Her trainer shared the no-gym, fat-burning workout that keeps her fabulous; check it out!

