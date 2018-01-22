The Blind Side: Watch Overzealous Philadelphia Eagles Fan Slam Into Subway Pole

One very overzealous Philadelphia Eagles fan took his celebration of the teams playoff victory too far and ended up slamming into a subway pole.

It all went down in a Philadelphia transit tunnel on Sunday and the whole thing was caught on video that was shared by ESPN.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The man and some other rowdy fans were cheering for their home-team victory over the Minnesota Vikings, which will see the Eagles take on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but the men got a little carried away.

As one of the subway trains began to pull out of the station, the man in question started to chase it while cheering, which is when he slammed directly into the pillar in the tunnel.

It’s a little comical at first until he’s seen bouncing into the moving subway train. For a split second, the situation is frightening.

Luckily, there is an incredible small space between the station platform and the train itself, so he does not land in any danger.

Another video from the event shows it all go down from the outside rather than from inside the subway car.

At this time, the man does not appear to have been identified.

Another Eagles super-fan who is excited about the Super Bowl this year is pop-star Pink, and not just because she’ll be performing the national anthem at it.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up securing a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game, which was excellent news for Pink since she’s a hometown girl from “The City of Brotherly Love.”

Pink very quickly took to Twitter to let her excitement be known.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

“I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now,” she added.