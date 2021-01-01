Pet Food Recalled After Deaths of at Least 28 Dogs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled various pet foods (Sportmix Energy, Sportmix High Energy, and Sportmix Original Cat) made by Midwestern Pet Food after 28 deaths and eight illnesses were reported in pets that ate the products. The FDA cites “potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin" in the recalled lots of food. Aflatoxin is created by Aspergillus flavus mold grown on corn and other grains which, at high levels, can cause illness and death in pets.

Pets who have eaten the food recently could exhibit signs of sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and diarrhea. It's also possible that pets could suffer liver damage without showing any of the above symptoms.

“Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal. We are working quickly on this developing situation and will continue to update the public as new information becomes available. This is in service of FDA’s mission to protect human and animal health,” deputy director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) Division of Compliance, Amber McCoig, D.V.M., M.P.H., said in a statement.

The FDA advises pet parents to stop feeding the food to their pets and consult a veterinarian immediately, especially if the pet is showing symptoms. As this is an ongoing investigation, case counts and the scope of this pending recall can expand in the future.

The list of dry pet foods to be recalled by Dec. 30, 2020, is: