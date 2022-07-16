Pepperoni Pizza Recalled

The U.S. government has shared a recall notice that affects one company frozen pepperoni pizza. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday, Ready Dough Pizza Inc.'s Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza is being pulled from shelves. The recall affects 10,584 pounds of the Hialeah, Florida-based company's products, which were produced from Jan. 12 through July 13 and were sold in Florida.

While no illnesses have been reported, the product could cause major issues for those with food allergies, specifically milk, wheat and soybean allergies. FSIS reports that the 14-oz. pizza boxes that hold the product "did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA." Boxes either featured no ingredient label or a wrong label pasted on.

(Photo: Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS))

FSIS wishes for consumers who are in possession of any Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizzas to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. Customers who would like to know more about the recall can contact Ready Dough Pizza Inc.'s vice president, Jordy Figueroa, at readydoughpizzainc@gmail.com or 305-364-5434. Concerned shoppers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov with questions.

(Photo: Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS))

This recall follows another recent pizza recall from across the pond. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA)White shared a recall of Rabbit Smokin Vegan Gluten-Free Pizza (353g); White Rabbit Vegan Gardener Gluten Free Pizza (340g) and White Rabbit Chick'n Arrabbiata Pizza. That recall was made due to undeclared milk in the affected products.