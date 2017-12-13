Two Killed in Shooting at Penn State Satellite Campus

Two people were killed earlier today in a shooting at the Pennsylvania State University campus in Monaca, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

01PSU AlertBR: Incident on campus. Police on scene. No threat at this time. Please avoid Student Union Bldg and Food Services area. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

Pennsylvania State Police say the shooting at Penn State Beaver is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Troopers say an employee at Penn State Beaver was shot near her car by her estranged husband. The shooter then reportedly shot and killed himself near her car.

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained and they say there is “no threat at this time.”

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

The school is closed until further notice.

Emergency responders were first notified about the shooting when campus police called them about 3:41 p.m., an official with Pennsylvania’s Beaver County Emergency Services told PEOPLE.

“There was a tragic act of violence at Penn State Beaver this afternoon which did not involve students,” Penn State Beaver Chancellor Jenifer S. Cushman wrote in a post on the school’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts are with all who have been affected.”

“Please know that the threat has ended, and that your safety and security remain our number one priority,” Cushman’s post continued. “Our campus police are vigilant; please avoid the student union building and food services area until further notice.

“A police investigation is underway and additional details will be released as they become available. We understand this is a traumatic event for our campus community.”