Peloton Issues Safety Warning After Child Killed by Equipment

Peloton CEO John Foley issued a safety warning to parents, urging them to keep their children away from the Tread+ after a child was tragically killed in an accident involving the treadmill. Foley did not reveal details of the incident or how it occurred to respect the family's privacy. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly investigating the accident.

In Foley's letter last week, the chief executive said he "recently learned about a tragic accident" involving a child and the Tread+ that resulted in a death. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," Foley wrote. He noted that their producers are built with "safety in mind," but he asked parents to "help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products."

To prevent accidents, Foley advised parents to keep their children and pets away from Peloton products at all times. "Before you begin a workout, double-check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear," Foley wrote. He also suggested that owners make sure the safety key is removed and out of reach of children and anyone else who should not use the Tread+. "We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents," Foley wrote.

Exercise equipment is considered particularly dangerous for children by consumer watchdog groups. An estimated 25,000 children under 10 years old are injured by exercise equipment every year, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health's 2014 study, reports CNN. That same study found that Americans of all ages report 46,000 treadmill-related injuries each year. The Consumer Produced Safety Commission (CPSC) also estimated that about 2,000 treadmill-related injuries in children under 8 were treated in emergency rooms in 2019. The CPSC is now investigating the death involving Tread+, reports Fox News.

The Tread+ costs $4,295 and is made of carbon steel and aluminum, with a motorized belt for walking and running. It includes a large screen to stream Peloton classes. The company plans to release another treadmill at half the cost in May.