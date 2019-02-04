Patriots 2019 Super Bowl Parade: When and How to Watch the Duck Boat Parade

The New England Patriots will celebrate their Super Bowl win with a duck boat parade through Boston on Tuesday, and the route map has been released.

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time. The team will celebrate its victory back home in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday at 11 a.m., parading through the city on duck boats. For fans outside of the city, details on how to watch the parade are still scarce.

The city of Boston released a map of the parade route on Monday morning. Local NBC News affiliate NBC10 has promised to air the parade in its entirety on Tuesday. It will also be streaming on the outlet’s NBC 10 News app, available to viewers outside of the Boston area.

Here’s a look at the @Patriots parade route for tomorrow. The parade will kick off Tuesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. from the Hynes Convention Center: //t.co/FOxbf4r6Bq pic.twitter.com/sPIepEcCjM — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) February 4, 2019



Meanwhile, ESPN and the NFL network have not announced plans to broadcast the celebrations, though Boston‘s map does include TV camera icons along the route. Last year, ESPN2 and the NFL network aired the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory parade. Online, WatchESPN also streamed the event, though no official announcement has been released there either.

The Pats will begin their procession at the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street, following the route past the Prudential Tower, the Public Garden and the Boston Common. They will turn onto Tremont Street, following as it becomes Cambridge Street, then end the celebration at City Hall.

The parade will be a huge affair for the city. Police will begin stopping traffic along the parade route at 9 a.m., two hours before the parade begins. In a post on the city’s website on Monday, city officials said that they cannot make any promises as to when the streets will re-open, as it depends on the size of the crowds.

“We’ll reopen each street after people leave and we get a chance to clean up,” read the statement. “We expect to reopen Boylston Street first, followed by Tremont Street and then Cambridge Street.”

Organizers are also asking revellers to use public transportation if possible, as parking will be limited. They released a map showing which train routes will bring people closest to the parade route. To top it off, they advised Patriots fans to “celebrate responsibly.”

That may be a tall order for Patriots fans, who were overjoyed to see their team take home another victory. In addition, officials cannot even count on the typically brutal New England weather to keep fans subdued, as Tuesday’s forecast predicts an unseasonable 59 degrees in Boston.