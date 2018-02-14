Pastor Found With Bound Naked Man in Car Says Nothing Weird Happened

A Pennsylvania pastor who was discovered in a car with a bound naked man insists that he has “nothing to hide” and that they “were just playing.”

George Nelson Gregory, 61, a pastor at the Waterfront Christian Community Church in West Homestead, Pennsylvania, was discovered by authorities sitting in the backseat of a car parked outside of a home with a naked man bound with nylon rope sitting in the front seat, KDKA reports.

Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a call from a man about a suspicious vehicle that was parked right outside of his daughter’s window. The man stated that he had seen a man get out of the car without any clothes on.

According to authorities, Gregory claimed that he and the unidentified man “were just playing” and that they “meet up from time to time to play with each other.” The other man did confirm that what had taken place was consensual. Gregory also reportedly told officers that he thought that they were in a private place despite that the vehicle was parked on a well-lit public street.

Gregory, however, refutes police’s claims, stating that the conversation with police “never happened,” alleging that he and the man were approached by police who thought that somebody had passed out in the car.

“I was counseling a young man with a drug problem,” Gregory said. “It did turn strange, but it wasn’t my doing, OK? And I was adamant that I’m not participating in that way. And so that’s when the police pulled up, and they assume things, but I’m standing by my story. It’s not true.”

Gregory, who said that he and his wife have been working with the man for several years, claimed that the man did begin removing his clothes.

“I won’t deny that he began to take his clothes off and propositioned me, but I will deny, on a stack of Bibles with God as my witness, that I did nothing,” he said.

Both Gregory and the unnamed man are will receive a summons for open lewdness and indecent exposure, accusations the pastor disputes.