Parkland Students Arrested for Bringing Knives to School

Two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been arrested for bringing knives onto campus.

According to CBS Miami, Jordan Salter and Gavin Stricker were taken into police custody after they allegedly brought weapons onto the campus of the Parkland, Florida school where a gunman shot and killed 17 people just over a month ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Salter, 18, reportedly got into an argument with another student. According to an arrest form, at some point during the argument, the teen “reached inside of her bra and pulled out a 2-inch black handle knife, unfolded the knife and showed it” to the student she was arguing with.

Stricker, a 17-year-old sophomore at the school, was also arrested after “a nine-inch knife was found in his backpack,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office reported.

News of the arrests comes just a day after Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of confessed Parkland, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 18-year-old said he went to the campus to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in,” according to an arrest report acquired by The Palm Beach Post.

The sheriff’s office told reporters that Cruz rode his skateboard through campus at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The teen reportedly bypassed a number of locked doors and gates, despite having been warned to stay away from the campus. Both school officials and police have instructed him not to enter Stoneman Douglas High since the shooting.

Nickolas Cruz, 19, has been held without bail in Broward County Jail since Feb. 14. He carried an AR-15 assault rifle into his former high school on Valentine’s Day. He has been charged with a 34-count indictment — 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, for the people he wounded.

On March 13, prosecutors filed papers signifying their intent to pursue the death penalty against the confessed shooter. Previously, Cruz’s attorneys had hoped to strike a plea deal exempting the 19-year-old from capital punishment.

Cruz is due back in court on Friday, April 27.