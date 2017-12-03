1 Dead, 5 Others Injured After Parking Dispute in New York

A dispute over a parking spot in Queens turned violent today, leaving five people injured and one dead.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect stabbed two men over a parking spot outside a hookah lounge called XS NYC before speeding off and running his car into six pedestrians, one of whom he killed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The whole incident took place just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. The suspect was reportedly in an angry stupor when he got out of his car at 129th Street and Liberty Avenue. He stabbed two men in a BMW who were competing for the same parking spot as him — both in the torso. Witnesses who were at the hookah lounge say they ran out to confront the man, but he jumped back into his car.

The alleged assailant tried to speed off from the scene, but ended up going over the car and colliding with six people, including one of the men he’d just stabbed.

Ricardo Chatergoon, 23, died from his injuries outside the lounge. The 29-year-old man who was stabbed and then run over by the suspect’s car was rushed to Jamaica Hospital along with the other victims. He’s the only one who remains in critical condition.

#update 23 yr old Richardo Chatergoon was hit and killed in #Queens #nypd says this all stated over a parking dispute. More starting at 5 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/4VxUKSR4DX — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) December 3, 2017

The suspect showed up at the hospital later that morning, seeking treatment for severe cuts on his hands. Police took him into custody.

“It appears this incident is a result of a parking dispute,” Deputy Police Chief David Barrere said. “This parking dispute escalated, which resulted in the death of an individual and serious physical injuries to several others.”