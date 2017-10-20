Parent at School Caught Selling Drugs to Students

A mother-of-two has been charged with selling marijuana and pills to students at her daughter’s Catholic high school.

Kimberly Quach, 48, of San Diego, California was arrested at her home in late September, the Daily Mail reports. She has been charged with dozens of felony counts, including providing marijuana to a minor over the age of 14; employing a minor to sell or carry marijuana; selling or providing the drug Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction, to a minor; selling or providing Xanax, a common anti-anxiety medication, to a minor; child abuse; theft by false impersonation; and operating a drug den.

Police report that the incidents took place between January 1 and the date of her arrest, and court documents state that Quach’s drug-dealing wasn’t confined to just Cathedral Catholic High School, where her daughter is a senior. It is alleged that Quach also targeted students at high schools in La Jolla, California.

After police launched an investigation following reports from parents who discovered pills in their children’s room, marijuana plants were found drying on tables, planters and grow lighters in Quach’s $1.3 million home in San Diego. Court filings suggest Quach’s home was a well-known hangout spot among teenagers as a place where they could drink alcohol and buy and smoke marijuana.

Quach’s arrest doesn’t mark her first run-in with the police. Two years ago, she was arrested on charges of theft and ended up pleading guilty to writing bad checks and stealing almost $1,000 from a former friend.

Quach, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, is currently being held at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on $200,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 29th, and if convicted, she could face more than 60 years in prison.