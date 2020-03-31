‘Pandemic: COVID-19’ Experts Dive Into Coronavirus Spread for Discovery and Science Channel Special, Get a Sneak Peek

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s spread has changed life as we know it across the world, doctors and scientists are working to fully understand how the virus became the defining global health crisis of a generation in a new Science Channel and Discovery special, Pandemic: COVID-19, premiering Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The special will dive into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to have jumped from animals to humans in a market in Wuhan, China, with experts weighing in on the baffling illness’ treatment and transmission both in the early days and now. The special will also examine how within weeks, the disease spread throughout the world, despite the efforts of healthcare professionals and global leaders to contain it, and why COVID-19 is unique in terms of being prepared for the pandemic.

As people across the U.S. practice social distancing and quarantine to try and stem the transmission of coronavirus, the special will consult with experts about the latest news on government efforts to test and treat patients, as well as to prevent further spread.

There will also be expert analysis of the U.S. response to the pandemic as the WHO warns that the country has become the next epicenter and the number of infected and reported dead in the United States continues on an upward trajectory, despite efforts to close institutions such as schools and businesses on a temporary basis to prevent transmission. Finally, experts will give a look inside the search for a cure as the world looks on.

Pandemic: COVID-19, a 1-hour special, premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery and Science Channel.

Pandemic: COVID-19 is produced for Science Channel by ITN. For ITN, executive producers are Ian Russell and Sarah Jane Cohen and producer is Nick Powell. For Discovery and Science Channel, Executive Producer is Gretchen Eisele.