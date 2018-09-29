Oreo Releases Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Cookies

The world’s most famous mouse is turning 90 this fall, and ringing in the milestone not with birthday cake, but with limited-edition Mickey Mouse Oreo cookies.

In honor of Mickey Mouse’s upcoming 90th birthday on Nov. 18, milk’s favorite cookie, Oreo, is gifting the original Mouseketeer, as well as the world, a new limited-edition Oreo to celebrate nine decades since the character first debuted as Steamboat Willie in an animated short in 1928, according to ABC News.

While the birthday cake-flavored Oreos will come in their normal shape, they will feature three different celebratory designs etched into them: a party horn, a large “90,” and Mickey Mouse.

Mickey and Oreo fans alike will be able to get their hands on the limited edition cookies starting Monday, Sept. 24, though they are already craving the newest cookie addition.

“Oh my goodness! I really want these,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This is best of both worlds,” another Disney and Oreo fan commented.

While there are still several days until the tasty treats are made available nationwide, a few lucky people have managed to get their hands on the birthday-themed packages at their local grocery stores, including Target and Walmart.

“Got mine yesterday,” one lucky person wrote.

Mickey’s birthday Oreos are the latest limited-edition Oreos to hit store shelves. In August, the cream filled cookies stocked Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi Oreos in China. The orange and green crème stuffed cookies featured “adventurous “big and bold” new flavors that brought together “salty and spicy.”

Here in the United States though, Cherry Cola Oreos made their way to store shelves in August as part of the #MyOreoCreation contest. The cookie, inspired by the carbonated drink, managed to beat out Kettle Corn Oreos and Piña Colada Oreo Thins in the fan-created flavor competition.

Other recent additions have included Good Humor Strawberry, Peppermint Bark, and Rocky Road Trip, which will be available through 2019, and permanent additions Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins.