11-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Mom’s Alleged Drunk Driving

An 11-year-old boy called 911 to report his own mother who was allegedly driving drunk with him in the car.

The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Norris, was driving her son home from a baseball game in Hillsboro, Oregon. Law enforcement officials say that the boy called in distress and was scared for his safety.

“The son said he thinks his mother is drunk and driving erratically and he is scared,” Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Talbot told PEOPLE. “He was able to talk about her drinking and what he observed as far as her driving.”

The authorities revealed that the boy called dispatch at 8:49 pm and Norris was soon pulled over near her home at 9:05 pm.

During the 911 call, the boy was able to provide the police with information about his whereabouts.

“We got him to tell us the landmarks as he passed by,” Deputy Talbot said. “We were able to locate the vehicle and make a traffic stop.”

The boy wasn’t the only one to report Norris’ driving to the police.

The first call was placed at 8:14 pm followed by the second one at 8:27 pm. Both callers reported that Norris was driving erratically.

“Unfortunately it was seen in passing, and by the time we got there we couldn’t locate the vehicle,” Talbot said. “I know we were looking for the vehicle for quite some time.”

In a breath test, Norris blew almost twice the legal limit, Deputy Talbot said. She was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Norris was released on Sunday. Deputy Talbot said that her son was released to the care of his grandparents.

“We as a community have a job to keep each other safe and sometimes doing the right thing is a hard decision — like calling on your own parent,” he said. “He [the son] did the right thing to keep himself safe, his mother safe and the public safe. We are very proud of him making such a difficult decision.”