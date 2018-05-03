Opry Mills Shooting Triggered by Ongoing Dispute Between 2 Men, Police Say

The shooting that took place at Opry Mills Mall was triggered by an ongoing dispute between two men, police have said.

Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Reports of the shooting set off a wave of fear and speculation, with some reports saying that this was a mass shooting situation with up to four people having been shot, and other reports indicating that the victim was a woman.

It turns out that much of the initial reports were mistaken, as reported by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded,” the local law enforcement agency tweeted out. “The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered.

In a previous tweet, the Nashvile Police explained, “Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution.”

The Nashville Fire Department also responded to the emergency, setting up a mobile operations center and staging area outside of the mall in the event of more victims.

We are staging with @MNPDNashville as they clear the mall. No other injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/KFT7uXF9Gh — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

Many who were in the mall at the time of the shooting have tweeted about it, with one person saying, “Eating lunch at Opry Mills and an active shooter situation happened. Mass panic. THP was doing training in the parking lot so I gave them a heads up and 20 cops took off. Glad to be safe. Prayers for those that may be hurt.”

“Just ran out of the Opry Mills Mall. So freaked out. There was a shooting,” another Twitter user claimed, while someone else said, “Shots fired inside #OpryMills mall in #Nashville. We are hiding in storage. Anyone have any more info?”

My roommate and another friend are in the middle of the Opry Mills shooting. Weeks after we lost a fellow Belmont student to a shooting. Fuck your thoughts and prayers. How many people have to die until it’s a problem? — Victor Hamilton (@victorchamilton) May 3, 2018

Some people who were not at the mall but had loved ones there also began tweeting in concern.

“There’s been a reported shooting at Opry Mills mall. My girlfriend is inside. Please pray for those on lockdown within the mall,” tweeted one user.

At this time, it appears that police are not concerned of an ongoing threat, but they are continuing their investigation.