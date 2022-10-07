Survivors of Kevin Keith Killings Say Kim Kardashian Has It Wrong in Her New Podcast 'The System'

The survivors of a 1994 triple murder claim Kim Kardashian is wrong in trying to portray convicted murderer Kevin Keith as an innocent man in her new podcast series The System. Quintana and Quentin Reeves are the cousins of one of Keith's victims and told The Daily Mail Thursday that Kardashian and her team never contacted them while making the podcast. They say Keith, 58, is guilty and claim they witnessed the shooting.

In 1994, Keith was convicted in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Maricell Chatman, her four-year-old daughter Marchae, and Chatman's aunt, Linda Chatman, at their home in Bucyrus, Ohio. Keith was originally sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life without parole in 2010. He has claimed his innocence, and Kardashian first voiced support for him in July 2019. She chose his case for the first season of her podcast The System, which was released on Spotify last week.

Quanita and Quentin, Chatman's cousins, were six and four at the time of the murder. They told The Daily Mail they were surprised to see The System's release without ever having been invited as guests. They said Kardashian never contacted either of them. "She did not contact us, not one time. If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face," Quentin said.

The siblings were both shot in the stomach by Keith and they believe he is guilty. They said Keith was friends with their father and they can remember him pointing the gun at their relatives. "We saw it with our own eyes. You don't forget something like that. I don't care what Kim Kardashian says. Kevin did it," Quentin said. He accused Kardashian of trying to get Keith out of prison to make herself look better.

"We should have been the first call," Quanita added. "Kevin gets to sit in jail and become a celebrity. Meanwhile, we're out here dealing with this our entire lives... it's crazy." Quintana claims the first time they heard from anyone working on The System was on Oct. 3, just before the podcast was published. Producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi called her to tell her the podcast was about to be released. Kardashian and Ansaldi have not commented, but a source close to the podcast told The Daily Mail Quentin and Quanita were contacted.

Although Quanita and Quentin were children at the time of the murders, they told The Daily Mail their memories are clear. "He did it. I was there. How could you forget something like that?" Quentin said. "It was Kevin. He came in, and shot up the place," Quantina added.

After the shooting, the murderer fled the scene. Keith was arrested a few days later and has maintained his innocence ever since. He claims he was at his aunt's house at the time of the shooting and many of his relatives claim they can corroborate that. Prosecutors said Keith went to Chatman's house to kill Quanita and Quentin's older cousin, Rudel, who informed police on Keith for allegedly selling drugs, but instead found Chatman's family.

In the podcast, Kardashian cited a police report in which a 6-year-old Quanita referred to the shooter as "daddy's friend Bruce" and that she could not pick Keith out of a police lineup. Today, Quanita said she made a mistake because she had just come out of surgery and was confused. Quanta's mother Joyce later told police that she confused Bruce with Keith and said it was Keith who committed the murders. Richard Warren, Chatman's boyfriend, was also at the house at the time of the murder and escaped, but he has not spoken publicly.

Kardashian signed a deal to produce a true crime podcast for Spotify in 2020. The streamer has released the first two episodes of The System, and six more on Keith's case will follow. She is already planning on a second season, which would focus on another example of another disputed conviction.