Opry Mills Mall Shooting Victim Dies From Injuries

Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed with Nashville news outlet WKRN-TV that a 22-year-old man died of his injuries after being the victim of a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

BREAKING: Man shot inside Opry Mills Mall has died from injuries, police say https://t.co/vzauXMcho2 pic.twitter.com/n2GI5K8gqj — WKRN (@WKRN) May 3, 2018

MNPD confirmed via their Twitter account that there was only victim in the shooting, and that it was the result of an argument between two men. The suspected gunman is reportedly in custody.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

“Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution,” the Metro Nashville PD wrote. “Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered.”

The Associated Press reported the suspect willing gave up his weapon and surrendered to the authorities. The mall was evacuated and buildings around the mall such as the Grand Ole Opry House, local convention center and three schools in the immediate area were put on lockdown.

The police later released a photo of the pistol used in the shooting.

This is the pistol surrendered by the 22-year-old suspected shooter in the Opry Mills case. He has been taken to an MNPD facility to be interviewed. The 22-year-old shooting victim has died. The shooting was preceded by a physical altercation between the two. pic.twitter.com/OhT2jIZl23 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

“This is the pistol surrendered by the 22-year-old suspected shooter in the Opry Mills case. He has been taken to an MNPD facility to be interviewed. The 22-year-old shooting victim has died. The shooting was preceded by a physical altercation between the two,” the department wrote.

A Twitter user by the ID of @Torielaine92 posted video of her son using a bungee trampoline inside the building at the time of the shooting. Gunshots could be heard at the end of the video.

“You can hear the gunshots in the video from [Opry Mills Mall] in the background of my son jumping literally 200 feet from the gunman,” the account wrote. She later confirmed she and her son made it out of the mall safely.