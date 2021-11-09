Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021: 10 Best Christmas Gifts You Need This Holiday Season

Each year, millions are stuck on what to purchase their family members for the holidays. Luckily, Oprah Winfrey has our backs. Her annual favorite things list dropped earlier this week on Amazon and it’s filled with the latest gadgets, fashion trends, and beauty tricks, home accessories one can imagine. Fans have 110 items to choose from. But what’s special about this year is that the list celebrates its 25 year anniversary. Additionally, the majority of the items from the list are from POC-Owned and Women-Owned Businesses.

“After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season,” Oprah wrote in O Magazine. “That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!”

Run over to Amazon and get your holiday shopping done. In the meantime, here are 10 of the best gifts to give your loved ones that Lady O recommends.

ROAM The Puffy Sandals

Everyone could use a good pair of slides. Whether it to run a quick errand, grab the mail, use around the house with the in place of slippers, they are a good and comfortable option. These stylish slides come in several different colors and cost $137.

32 Degrees Women’s Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vests

With chillier weather, a puffer vest is always a good option. Sometimes, all you need is just a thick sweater and a vest, as opposed to a down coat. And for $30, you can’t beat the price.

K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

This $45 crossbody bag is one of the most popular items on the list. It’s affordable, stylish, convenient, and comes in several colors and designs. It’s also vegan leather and can hold many essentials despite it being a smaller bag.

Peepers Showbiz and Stardust Readers

Reading glasses are always a necessity. In recent years, more stylish options have made those who need glasses more prone to wear them confidentially. Luckily, Peepers Showbiz offers them at just $27.

Henry Washable Face Masks

In a coronavirus world, a face mask is non-negotiable for many. These facemasks are thick, washable, and can be purchased in bulk. A four-pack will cost you $50 for adult sizes. Children’s sizes come in four-packs for just $40.

Mi Cocina The Classic Apron

Lots of cooking is done during the holiday season, and beyond. For those family members who are always in the kitchen, this denim apron gives a fresh take on an ancient accessory. They originally cost $99 but of course, Oprah provides a discount code.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robes

There’s always that week in between Christmas and New Years that most Americans take to spend time at home. It’s nothing better than cozying up in a pair of pajamas, slippers, and a cup of hot chocolate. Add in this robe and it’s the greatest recipe. The robe is set at $158.

Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron

Sometimes, a Belgian waffle isn’t enough. The stuffed Belgian waffle maker allows you to get a bit more creative. Whip this out for Sunday brunch with family and friends and they’ll feel like they’re being served at a five-star restaurant. It’s just $49!

Aura’s Carver Luxe Smart Photo Frame

If you’re one of those people that don’t like a bunch of picture frames mounted on the wall and around the house, then this is the perfect option for you. Digitally store your favorite photos and have them rotating on display in your home for just $179.

Bose Sleepbuds™ II

Earbuds are the perfect gift for anyone at any age. These Bose earbuds are perfect in sound and a good size to carry around. $249 is worth the price for the quality and as long as they last. These ones however are perfect for those who struggle with getting to sleep. Sleep tight with this option this Christmas.