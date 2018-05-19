1 Woman Dead in Georgia Graduation Ceremony Shooting

A Georgia woman in her 40s was killed on Friday night during a shooting in the parking lot of Georgia High School.

The shooting took place in a parking lot near Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County, and the school’s graduation ceremony was taking place at the time. WSB-TV reported it’s unclear if the woman attended the graduation.

A statement from the Clayton County Police confirmed a second woman was also shot, though did not die.

“The incident occurred on school property. The Clayton County Police Department has assumed the investigation and is working to gather details. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Police told WSB-TV that the shooting happened in the overflow parking lot after the ceremony had ended, and that neither victim was a student.The shooting reportedly took place after an argument broke out in the lot. The deceased woman was shot multiple times in the chest, while the surviving victim was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. A third woman, who is 36 weeks pregnant, was also involved in the altercation and thrown to the ground during the shooting. She is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made regarding the shooting as of Friday night

The shooting unfortunately occured on the same day as the school shooting in Texas at Santa Fe High School. Nine students and a teacher were killed when a student opened fire during first period.

The suspected shooter, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, shortly after the shooting. He admitted in an affidavit of probably cause later in the day to committing the shooting, saying that each person who died was a target.

He reportedly used a .38 pistol and a shotgun, both of which were legally owned by his father.

“Neither of these weapons were owned or legally possessed by the shooter,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, reports CNN. “I have no information if the father was aware the son had taken these weapons.”

Police also found pressure cookers and pipe bombs around the school grounds, none of which detonated.

Abbott confirmed during a press conference that police discovered Pagourtzis was planning to take his own life after the shooting.

“We also know information already that the shooter has information contained in journals on his computer and his cell phone that he said that not only did he want to commit the shooting, but he wanted to commit suicide after the shooting,” Abbott told reporters.

The governor continued, “As you probably know, he gave himself up and admitted at the time he didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide, that he wanted to take his own life earlier.”