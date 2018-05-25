1 Dead, 3 Injured in Oklahoma City Restaurant Shooting

A suspect is dead and three people injured after the suspect opened fire at an Oklahoma City restaurant late Thursday. According to police, a bystander with a pistol fatally shot the suspect.

The shooting happened at Louie’s Grill & Bar, according to KOCO. Family members told the station that a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said a man broke his arm while running from the restaurant, and another person suffered a minor injury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Oklahoma City Police said two people were hospitalized and all the victims are expected to survive.

Police Captain Bo Mathews told reporters the shooting started when the suspect, a man, walked into the busy restaurant and began firing at around 6:30 p.m. CT. When he left the restaurant, he was confronted by a citizen, who fatally shot him.

A motive is not known at this time. FBI agents are on the scene to investigate with Oklahoma City police.

“I am in touch with the City Manager & the Police Chief. As OCPD has reported, the suspect is dead. OCPD asks that everyone avoid East Wharf tonight so that they can complete their investigation at the scene,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt tweeted.

I am in touch with the City Manager & the Police Chief. As OCPD has reported, the suspect is dead. OCPD asks that everyone avoid East Wharf tonight so that they can complete their investigation at the scene. https://t.co/0B2umP8cJz — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 25, 2018

Police set up a family reunification center at the Lighthouse Center at 3333 West Hefner Road.

Matthews said the names of the victims and suspect would not be released on Thursday, reports NewsOK.

This is the second shooting in Oklahoma City in five days. On May 20, officials said a person suffered non-life-threatening injuries at an events center.

The shooting started at the Mantum Event Center-Paladios on West Wilshire Boulevard. Police said witnesses at the scene were uncooperative, and police had no suspect. There was a person arrested on a complaint of possession of a firearm, but officers said the person was not related to the shooting, reports KOCO.

The shooting also happened less than a week after the May 18 shooting at the high school in Santa Fe, Texas. The suspected gunman in that case, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, killed eight students and two teachers. Police say he admitted to the shooting, and is being held on capital murder charges without bail. His attorneys reportedly requested bail be set based on his “constitutional right” to bail.

Pagourtzis planned to kill himself, but instead turned himself in to police after the shooting.

“As you probably know, he gave himself up and admitted at the time he didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide, that he wanted to take his own life earlier,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said after the shooting.