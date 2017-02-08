Olivia Wilde Debuts Her New Platinum Blonde Bob

Olivia Wilde has turned to the blonde side.

The actress debuted her shorter and blonder ‘do on Instagram Tuesday and she seems to love it, PEOPLE reports.

“Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE,” Wilde, 32, captioned the photo.

The mother-of-two paired her new hair transformation with a killer outfit for a fun night out. She wore a plunging grey blazer and trouser set by RDVK and Sergio Rossi heels.

While Wilde was at the Tiffany Hardwear event, she ran into actress Kate Mara who was rocking a very similar hairstyle.

Maintaining a new hair color can be difficult if you don’t have the right products. Check out our shoppable Womanista Approved list for the best shampoos for color-treated hair.

When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven’t seen in a year. 😂 So fun checking out the new #TiffanyHardWear collection tonight. Thanks for having us @tiffanyandco! #TiffanyPartner #iloveyoukatemara A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Olivia x RDVK #MyOG #pantsuitnation A photo posted by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

