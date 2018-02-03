Olive Garden Unveils Pasta Nachos for Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Olive Garden announced their latest creation: “Italian Nachos,” a nacho-like dish made from ingredients typically reserved for Italian food. But the internet’s reaction to this hybrid food has been predictably mocking.

The concoction is officially named “Loaded Pasta Chips.” It starts with a base of fried lasagna sheets, which are then covered with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. They add a three meat ragu sauce, cherry peppers, and alfredo sauce. The whole thing costs $6.99, and will be available until Apr. 1.

Users are split pretty evenly over the controversial new take on nachos. The plate is obviously a Super Bowl stunt, intended to get some take-out orders on the day of the big game. If nothing else, many will probably give it a try for the novelty, though there’s little chance of the italian version replacing the nachos America has come to know and love.

On Twitter, people generally saw an opportunity to take a shot at Olive Garden, chain restaurants, and post-modern culture in general, whether they were in favor of the crispy Italian treat or not.

“This is The Bad Place,” one user tweeted, referencing the NBC’s hit comedy The Good Place that just wrapped up its second season.

The comparison is fairly apt, as the show has a running gag where people are tortured by constantly being fed foods that are just slightly off from what they want, such as endless frozen yogurt instead of ice cream, or a pizza shop that only serves Hawaiian pizza.

“My Italian grandmother, who died in 1992, just died again,” tweeted another user dryly.

“Launch us into the sun,” begged another cynical Twitter pundit.

Of course, some couldn’t help but give the Italian Nachos a try, and they reported that they were worth a taste.

“I tried the Olive Garden nachos and they’re not terrible!” came a ringing endorsement from one reporter.

The real debate started when people began posting the menus of smaller, non-chain italian restaurants that have been making “Italian Nachos” for years. They decried the viral sensation as a bad publicity stunt.