Olive Garden Offering Breadstick Bouquets for Valentine’s Day This Year

Valentine’s Day is here and Olive Garden is giving it’s Italian food lovers the perfect last minute gift.

Rather than the traditional bouquet of flowers, Olive Garden is offering a much more delicious option, inviting fans to gift their loved ones with a bouquet of the chain’s iconic breadsticks. As far as Valentine’s Day gifts go, this one is sure to be any carb-lover’s favorite, and thanks to Olive Garden it’s very DIY-able.

A press release shares that Olive Garden created printable bouquet wrapping paper in multiple designs featuring slogans like “Love at first bite” and “To have and to hold. And most importantly, to eat,” according to Bustle.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, here’s a bouquet of breadsticks I made for you,” reads a third wrapper, while another offers, “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs.”

There are also multiple wrappers that reference the fact that Olive Garden’s breadsticks are (blessedly) never-ending, with the bouquets reading “My love for you is never ending” and “‘Til the breadsticks run out do us part.” Which, if you think about it, is a very romantic sentiment, seeing as how the breadsticks never run out.

So, to make a bouquet of your very own, all you have to do is print out your selected wrapping and stop by your nearest Olive Garden for one (or more, no judgement here) order of breadsticks to place inside. The wrappers can be downloaded

If you’d rather enjoy your breadsticks along with a full Olive Garden meal, the chain is offering a “Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two,” giving you the option to go full Italian on your very own couch. The ToGo Dinner starts at $35.99 and includes either soup or salad with breadsticks, one of two dipping sauces (Alfredo or Five Cheese Marinara), a shareable entrée for two (Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or Chicken Alfredo) and a shareable dessert (Black Tie Mouse Cake or Tiramisu).

In addition to Olive Garden, several other brands have offered new takes on Valentine’s Day options this year. For example, Chick-fil-A is offering heart-shaped trays of chicken nuggets, chicken minis and cookies, while Walmart is selling bouquets of Oreos that include 19 packages of the beloved sandwich cookie.

There are also bouquets of Reese’s, pickles and beef jerky to be had, which means that plain old chocolate is up against some serious competition this year. You could also make your own bouquet out of literally any food item, so the possibilities for Valentine’s gifting truly are endless.

Photo Credit: Olive Garden