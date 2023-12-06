Old El Paso Taco Kits Recalled Over Food Safety Hazard

Taco Tuesday may be a bust if you're planning to use an Old El Paso taco kit. Health officials are urging consumers in one part of the world to toss their Old El Paso Hard 'n Soft Taco Kits after General Mills Australia Pty Ltd recalled them due to a potentially life-threatening allergen risk.

The recall, issued on Nov. 30 and only affecting consumers in Oceania, Old El Paso Hard 'n Soft Taco Kit in the 350-gram size, according to a notice shared by Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the region's equivalent of the FDA or USDA. Only kits with a best-before date of 30 JUN 2024 are affected. The impacted kits were sold at Woolworths and Coles stores in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, the Northern Territory, the Australian Capital Territory, and Western Australia, as well as Coles stores in Tasmania and independent retailers including IGA in Tasmania and Queensland. An image of the recalled product can be viewed here.

The recalled kits come with both flour tortillas and crunchy taco shells, taco sauce, and taco seasoning, the latter item being the reason for the recall. According to Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the recalled kits contain an incorrect sachet, which contains an undeclared allergen, milk. Milk is one of the most common food allergies in children and can pose a potentially life-threatening risk for those with a milk allergy. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy may occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product and range from mild to severe. Although symptoms may vary from person to person, they commonly include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. According to the Mayo Clinic, milk is the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the health risks the recalled Old El Paso taco kits present, health officials have advised consumers who suffer from a milk allergy or intolerance not to eat the recalled kits containing a sachet labeled "Ckn Ndle." The kits can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The notice did not state if there have been any adverse reactions related to the consumption of the product. Consumers with questions can contact General Mills Australia Pty Ltd at 1800 677 774 or https://generalmills.com.au.