Oklahoma Mom Who Once Married Her Son Will Now Go to Jail for Marrying Her Daughter

An Oklahoma mother who once married her son has been sentenced to jail after marrying her daughter.

Patricia Ann Spann, 45, of Norman, Oklahoma has been sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a felony offense of incest and admitted that she had married her 26-year-old daughter, Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, The Oklahoman reports. Along with the prison sentence, Spann must also register as a sex offender upon her release, be on probation for eight years, and pay a fine of $1,500.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Duncan Police Department found out about the mother and daughter’s incestuous relationship by an employee with the state’s Department of Human Services, who found out about the marriage during a “child welfare investigation,” police reported.

Both Spann and her daughter were arrested in September of 2016 after police discovered the two had legally married in March 2016.

Spann said that she had lost custody of her three children when they were younger, but she reconnected with them in 2014. When she and Misty reunited, she allegedly said they “hit it off.”

Spann reportedly “looked into” marrying her daughter and wrongly determined that marrying her wouldn’t violate the law because her name wasn’t on an amended birth certificate that was created when she lost custody of her children.

The marriage was annulled on October 12, 2017, six weeks after Misty filed for an annulment “by reason of illegality and fraud.”

Prior to her marriage to her daughter, Spann had allegedly married one of her sons in 2008, though that marriage was annulled in 2010 due to incest.

Cody Spann, Patricia Spann’s youngest son, claimed that his mother an alleged “predator” who “forced” his brother and sister to marry her, threatening to kill them if they didn’t agree.

“I think she’s just a sick, twisted individual that has something messed up in her head,” Cody said. “Why would you want to be with one of your own kids? Patricia’s a very disgusting and horrible person.”

While Misty Spann had been charged with incest and pleaded guilty in November, being sentenced to probation for 10 years and counseling, her plea was withdrawn when it was determined she had been given a deferred sentence, which is not allowed under state law. She is slated to enter a new plea next week.