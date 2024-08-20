'Teen Mom' Star Got Married in July: Congrats to Madisen Beith

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant's Madisen Beith is a married woman. The former MTV star announced to her Instagram followers that she wed her longtime love, Christian Wilson. She proposed to Wilson last year after years of an up-and-down romance.

Franchise fans first met the couple in the third and final season of the spin-off after they appeared in Season 6 of 16 & Pregnant. The mother's life was not an easy one. She shared in her episode that she was raised by her father Nick, and that her mother was "out of the picture." They shared on the episode that they were living with Nick's best friend after losing their home in a fire. The episode chronicled the birth of the now-married couple's daughter, Camille.

Their road to the altar was rough. During their season of Young & Pregnant, the couple broke up and Madisen and Camille moved from Arkansas to Ohio to be with her father. At the time, she was pregnant with their second child and unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. The couple eventually got back together. The show was canceled in 2023.

Madisen shared the surprise news on of their wedding on Instagram, showing off an image of her marriage certificate. She has also changed her last name to Wilson! They were married in Cleburne County, Arkansas on July 11.

In March 2023, The Sun reported that Young & Pregnant was canceled, reportedly due to low ratings. "Calls went out today to the cast and let them know it's done," one of The Ashley's sources shared. Since then, two of the show's stars, Jade and Ashley, have gone on to star in subsequent spin-offs.

Ratings for the final season were said to be some of the worst in the franchise's history, with the season premiere attracting just 161,000 viewers. "Everyone expected to hear that the show had been cancelled, so it wasn't exactly a surprise," a source noted. "But it's going to be tough on some of the cast members without that [MTV] money…The [executive producers] told the girls that there's always a chance they could revive the show, or bring them back for something else."