OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Just Dropped a Major Truth Bomb About Self Confidence

I had to check in with myself real quick. Hope someone out there feels me. #voiceofthecurves A video posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Nov 27, 2016 at 9:06am PST

If you find yourself constantly comparing yourself to others at the gym, it's time to listen to Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks' pre-gym pep talk.

In an Instagram video, Brooks says she had to check herself after experiencing a moment of low self-esteem at the gym.

The 27-year-old actress said as per her confidence-boosting ritual, was working out with her shirt off when in walked in a fit, toned woman — which immediately deflated Brooks' confidence.

"So I realized I'm comparing myself to this woman," she said. "And I'm like, why just two minutes ago I was feeling great and now I'm not? And I realized the reason I was feeling so great is because I was comparing myself to yesterday's Danielle. And today's Danielle is better than yesterday's. And that's why I felt so good."

"So, ladies, I'm just saying ... don't compare yourself to nobody," she continued. "Just be a better you."

>> Read more: Must-See Video Inspires Women to Bare It All and Own Their "Belly Jelly"

Featured image: Getty / Rob Kim