OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Just Dropped a Major Truth Bomb About Self Confidence
If you find yourself constantly comparing yourself to others at the gym, it's time to listen to Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks' pre-gym pep talk.
In an Instagram video, Brooks says she had to check herself after experiencing a moment of low self-esteem at the gym.
The 27-year-old actress said as per her confidence-boosting ritual, was working out with her shirt off when in walked in a fit, toned woman — which immediately deflated Brooks' confidence.
"So I realized I'm comparing myself to this woman," she said. "And I'm like, why just two minutes ago I was feeling great and now I'm not? And I realized the reason I was feeling so great is because I was comparing myself to yesterday's Danielle. And today's Danielle is better than yesterday's. And that's why I felt so good."
"So, ladies, I'm just saying ... don't compare yourself to nobody," she continued. "Just be a better you."
Featured image: Getty / Rob Kim