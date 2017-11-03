A Nurse Delivers Her Own Baby in Car Outside Hospital

A Pennsylvania nurse jokes she can add ‘Labor and Delivery’ to her resume after she delivered her own child outside the hospital where she works.

Katie Michael of Mechanicsburg said her water broke during rush hour on Friday, Oct. 27, Fox 43 reports. She and husband George Michael were stuck in traffic when the mom-to-be knew things were progressing quickly.

“It was about 25-30 minutes after my water broke that she decided she wanted to be here,” Michael said of her daughter’s altered birth plan.

“I knew she was going to be born in the car because she started coming out,” she added.

Ella Katherine was born at 5:25 p.m., a time the new mom chose because she delivered her own baby outside Pinnacle Health’s emergency room, where she works as a nurse.

“I do a lot of the units in the hospital but L&D is not one of them. We’re joking that I can add L&D now because I was my own L&D nurse,” Michael said.

As Michael delivered the baby, her husband ran inside to seek help.

“I didn’t know what was actually happening. Usually, you have a baby in a hospital, not in the car,” George said.

Despite her unique birth story, Ella was born 7 pounds 8 ounces and is a healthy baby girl.

The Michaels are already parents to a young son.